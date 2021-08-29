Michael Young Buys 4,000 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $3.76 on Friday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTTR shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

