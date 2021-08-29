Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $24,466,000. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 341,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,238. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

