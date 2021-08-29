Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,061,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 308,755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,351,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

