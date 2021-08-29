Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

