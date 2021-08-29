Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $278,000.

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

