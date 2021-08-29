Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.