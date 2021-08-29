Millennium Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARVL opened at $11.13 on Friday. Arrival has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $37.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

