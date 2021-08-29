Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,238 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.