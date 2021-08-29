Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $844.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.