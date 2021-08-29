Millennium Management LLC Sells 385,725 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

