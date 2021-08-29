MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 22,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

