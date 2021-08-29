MINISO Group Holding Limited Declares Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

