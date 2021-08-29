Mint Club Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $7,889.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

