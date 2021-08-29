Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$19,800.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,192.24.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

CVE:MRZ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,092. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

