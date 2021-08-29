Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $434.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $311.02 and a 1-year high of $502.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.43.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.