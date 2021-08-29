Mizuho Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.84.

ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

