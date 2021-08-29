Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 63,641 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,624,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

