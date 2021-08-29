Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $15.87 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in HubSpot by 35.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 151.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $702.55 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $704.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $612.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

