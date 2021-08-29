Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $17.79 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 246,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CBRE Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

