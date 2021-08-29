Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $14.15 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Northern Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

