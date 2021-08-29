Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $20.55 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $321.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $322.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.