Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 45,633 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $407.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $412.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

