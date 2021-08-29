Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 45,633 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $407.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $412.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

