Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.