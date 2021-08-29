Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

