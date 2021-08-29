Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.33 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.