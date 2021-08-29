Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 106 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.