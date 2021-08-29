Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 329 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $355.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

