Morgan Stanley Boosts Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $135.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a reduce rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.08.

HZNP opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

