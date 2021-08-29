Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 57.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 566,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.