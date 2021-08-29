Morgan Stanley Downgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Equal Weight

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,548.49 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,580.00. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.