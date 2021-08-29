Morgan Stanley Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $571,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

