Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

