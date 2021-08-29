Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $263,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

