Morgan Stanley Purchases 431 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.45% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $191.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.49. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $191.76.

