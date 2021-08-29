Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $69.82 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

