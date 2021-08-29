Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.81. 748,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,267. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

