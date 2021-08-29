Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 462,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

