Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 44.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 57.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

