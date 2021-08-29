Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,271.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

