Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,312 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.