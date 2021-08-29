Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.