Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.