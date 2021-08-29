Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

