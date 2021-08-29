Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 22nd

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.