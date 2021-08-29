Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

