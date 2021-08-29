Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

