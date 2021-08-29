Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.