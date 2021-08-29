Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

