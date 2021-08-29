NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 99.62, a current ratio of 99.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

In other news, insider Trevor Carroll 63,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. Insiders bought a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $29,850 over the last 90 days.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

