Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.27

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

